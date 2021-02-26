FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of FARO Technologies worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

