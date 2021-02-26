Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,279. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

