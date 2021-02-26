Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by 122.2% over the last three years.

NYSE AGM traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. 79,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,970,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,538 shares of company stock worth $18,074,659. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

