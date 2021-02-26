Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock remained flat at $$72.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $27.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

