Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

