Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.