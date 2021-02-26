Federated Hermes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,789% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $499,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

