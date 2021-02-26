FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $255.24. 47,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average is $256.76. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

