Feellike (FLL) Trading Up 0% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,807.09 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Feellike token can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00475689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00067684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00081216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00055951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00472368 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.