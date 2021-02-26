Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 1,944,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,569,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
The company has a market cap of $632.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
