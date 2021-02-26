Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $9.21. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 64,403 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
