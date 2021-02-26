Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $9.21. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 64,403 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

