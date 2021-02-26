Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.43 ($81.68).

Several analysts recently commented on FIE shares. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.12. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

