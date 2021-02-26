Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 11,713 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. The company has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

