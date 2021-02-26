Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 132,100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.36% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $987,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $243.30. 14,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

