Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 280,135 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.72% of U.S. Bancorp worth $507,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. 463,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

