Fiera Capital Corp Buys 8,188 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.18% of Linde worth $249,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

