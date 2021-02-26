Fiera Capital Corp Has $375.63 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $375,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.49. 135,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $317.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

