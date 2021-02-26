Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,617,564 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.71% of TELUS worth $181,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TELUS by 64.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 1,725,986 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 12.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 740,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TELUS by 76.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,687,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TELUS by 17.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,955,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,153,000 after purchasing an additional 728,485 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 69,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

