Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $117,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.52. 513,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,040,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $653.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

