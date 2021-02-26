Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.65% of Canadian National Railway worth $508,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

