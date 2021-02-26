Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $94,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Accenture stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.27. 63,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.62. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

