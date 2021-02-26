FinNexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.53 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $1.62 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,328,738 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

