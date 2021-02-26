FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $66.86 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038272 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 743,956,691 coins and its circulating supply is 220,893,049 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

