First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.