First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Brian G. Karrip Sells 8,000 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 794,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

