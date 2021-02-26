First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of First Financial worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

THFF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

