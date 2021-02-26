First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

