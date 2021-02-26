First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 63,337 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Rush Enterprises worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.86. 5,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

