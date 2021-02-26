First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $275,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. 1,296,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,224,555. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

