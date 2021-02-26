First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 357,873 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of AON worth $265,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.28. 38,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.70.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

