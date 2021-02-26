First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 89,147 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1,485.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.36. 16,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,526. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

