First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 4,217,859 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,217,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,109,000. FirstEnergy accounts for about 1.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

