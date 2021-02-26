First Pacific Advisors LP Has $213.47 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 953,879 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Baidu worth $213,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Baidu by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.63. The stock had a trading volume of 503,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.85.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

