First Pacific Advisors LP Has $335.11 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 4.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Citigroup worth $335,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,926,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

