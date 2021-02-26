First Pacific Advisors LP Has $375.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $19.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,035.65. 82,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,933.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,709.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

