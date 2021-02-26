First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $10.84 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 724,723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of SolarWinds as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 37,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,091. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

