First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $2.34 Million in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 736.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $5,511,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

OMI stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

