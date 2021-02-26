First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,091 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.39% of LPL Financial worth $114,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,964,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.96. 8,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,618. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,249 shares of company stock worth $7,005,616. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

