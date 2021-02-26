First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 429,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,781,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,763. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

