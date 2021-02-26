First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $116,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.62. 64,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,327. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.