First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 14,060 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

SAIC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

