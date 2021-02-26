First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 2,527,041 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527,041 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 3.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Howmet Aerospace worth $265,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

HWM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 57,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

