First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 619,167 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619,167 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 2.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Dell Technologies worth $161,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,352,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $82.20. 97,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

