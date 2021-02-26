First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $7,866,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

