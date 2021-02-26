First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $7,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 544,880 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 386,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

OEC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 8,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

