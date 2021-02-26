First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $39.01. 13,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 6,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 110,404 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

