First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.83. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 226,611 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

