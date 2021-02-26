First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.08 and last traded at $78.77. Approximately 6,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,106,000.

