Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

