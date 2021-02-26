Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 32.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fisker traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 111,511,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 16,798,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

